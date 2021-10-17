-
Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and have agreed to share gun crime data to help prevent crime. The governors of the four states signed…
A gun rights group and a few Connecticut residents have sued the police chiefs of four cities across the state over their gun permit processes.
A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed this week in New Haven.Police used information from 911 calls Wednesday night to locate the injured teen. He was…
Mexico has filed a lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, including Colt Manufacturing in Connecticut.The lawsuit claims these companies are aware their…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants to close a loophole that gives blanket immunity to websites that sell firearms illegally.He…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law two measures aimed at reducing gun violence and increasing gun safety.House Bill 6355 will prevent…
A new Suffolk County Police Department Crime Stoppers program will award residents up to $500 cash for anonymous tips on illegal guns.
Long Island’s two Republican Congressmen want the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a state gun law that’s more than 100 years old.Representatives Andrew…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut chaired a key judiciary subcommittee hearing about a proposal to ban so-called "ghost guns" in an attempt…
Six Connecticut cities have joined an effort by over two dozen cities and counties across the country to reduce gun deaths. The Gun Safety Consortium…