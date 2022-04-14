New Britain man arrested and charged with manufacturing, distributing guns

A 10-month investigation by the Connecticut State Police Firearms Trafficking Task Force has led to the arrest of a New Britain man on charges of manufacturing and selling illegal weapons.

The suspect, 39-year-old Steven Gerent-Mastrianni was arrested on Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont applauded the state police for their arrest.

“To the best trained, best state police in the country, thank you for what you’ve done,” Lamont said.

Police said they seized over 100 guns, 30,000 rounds of ammunition, and a 3-D printer capable of making guns from Gerent-Mastrianni’s property.

After seeing the guns that had been seized, Lamont described the collection as “shocking.”

“This is a flea market of illegal guns,” Lamont said.

Gerent-Mastrianni faces multiple charges, including the illegal transfer of a manufactured firearm without a serial number, commonly referred to as a ghost gun. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.