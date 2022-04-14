© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Britain man arrested and charged with manufacturing, distributing guns

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published April 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle shows a homemade firearm, a "ghost gun," that federal agents say was recovered on Feb. 6, 2020, from a home in Edmonds, Wash.
U.S. Attorney's Office via AP
/

A 10-month investigation by the Connecticut State Police Firearms Trafficking Task Force has led to the arrest of a New Britain man on charges of manufacturing and selling illegal weapons.

The suspect, 39-year-old Steven Gerent-Mastrianni was arrested on Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont applauded the state police for their arrest.

“To the best trained, best state police in the country, thank you for what you’ve done,” Lamont said.

Police said they seized over 100 guns, 30,000 rounds of ammunition, and a 3-D printer capable of making guns from Gerent-Mastrianni’s property.

After seeing the guns that had been seized, Lamont described the collection as “shocking.”

“This is a flea market of illegal guns,” Lamont said.

Gerent-Mastrianni faces multiple charges, including the illegal transfer of a manufactured firearm without a serial number, commonly referred to as a ghost gun. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Tags

Connecticut News gunsGhost GunsMolly IngramConnecticut
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
See stories by Molly Ingram