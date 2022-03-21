Connecticut Republicans pitch a 'stand-your-ground' law allowing use of deadly force

Connecticut’s version of “Stand-Your-Ground” is being considered by the state’s Judiciary Committee.

The bill would protect targets of criminals who defend themselves and use deadly force.

The bill, proposed by Republicans, would grant defendants the presumption that the threat to their home, work or car was so severe that they felt deadly force was reasonable and necessary. It would also repeal the requirement that defendants must try to “retreat” before using deadly force. It would be up to prosecutors to prove deadly force was not reasonable.

The current law only requires prosecutors to prove that a shooting was not in self-defense.

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee said the bill has little chance of passing.