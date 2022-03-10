Nassau County DA creates gun investigation unit after sharp increase in gun seizures

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly is creating a new gun investigation unit after what she said is a staggering increase in seized firearms.

According to the DA’s office, 94 guns have been seized by Nassau law enforcement in 2022. That’s double the number over the same period last year. Donnelly said 28 of the guns seized this year were so-called ghost guns, which are made from kits and can be purchased without a background check.

To combat this, Donnelly created what she is calling a long-term investigations unit focused on gun-running. She said most illegal guns are trafficked from southern states along the I95 corridor. She said the new firearm suppression unit will share intelligence with other federal and local partners.

In her announcement, she highlighted the recent arrests of a New York City firefighter and a dentist who were charged with criminal possession of nearly 40 assault weapons.