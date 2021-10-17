-
A Connecticut climate advocacy group believes a law it helped pass this summer will help strengthen the labor movement and address climate change. This…
The price tag for the Long Island Power Authority’s plan to build up green energy through wind and solar energy projects could be nearly $1.5 billion in…
Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled an ambitious plan to bring more green energy and what he said will be thousands of jobs to New York State. Plans include…
New York state will transition its retirement fund for public employees — the third largest pension fund in the country — to an investment portfolio with…
New York has requested proposals to expand its wind and solar power capacity by 4,000 megawatts. That’s the largest renewable energy solicitation in the…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced plans for new $20 million offshore wind training programs at Stony Brook University and SUNY Farmingdale. The…
New England commercial fishermen have one of the most dangerous jobs in the country. Now, they’re worried new offshore wind farms will make things worse.…
Environmental groups are appealing a U.S. District Court decision that said Connecticut did nothing wrong by taking $145 million from a renewable energy…
The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy has released its annual State Energy Efficiency Scorecard.The scorecard ranks states in a variety of…
A lawsuit to restore $145 million to Connecticut’s renewable energy fund is moving forward. Attorneys presented the case’s first oral arguments in a…