Construction of Bridgeport's new green school hits major milestone

State and local officials gathered at Bullard-Havens High School in Bridgeport on Tuesday to celebrate the construction progress of their new building with a beam signing ceremony.

The school is expected to be finished in November 2025.

Sophomore Maritza Farias Silva will be among the first class to graduate from the new building.

“This is not just a change in bricks and mortar, but a change of possibilities and opportunities as we see our school transform before our eyes,” Farias Silva said. “Bullard-Havens has always been a place where you can pursue your passions and careers. This new building will only enhance that legacy.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Governor Ned Lamont signs a beam that will be placed in the new Bullard Havens as Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim looks on.

Michelle Gilman, commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services, said the school will be served by geothermal heating and cooling systems.

“When it's complete, it will be the most sustainable technical high school in the state," Gilman said. "And we will continue to strive for that goal with every new construction or renovation project in the DHS portfolio in line with the governor's ambitious climate goals.”

According to its website, Bullard-Havens serves around 800 students with 15 career and technical education programs. They include culinary arts, hairdressing and cosmetology, carpentry and architecture.

Construction on the school’s new building began in May of 2023.