UConn, Eversource hold Connecticut's inaugural sustainable energy summit

The event was attended by government and local leaders as well as UConn students to hear about the state’s strengths in green energy and the challenges of climate change and investment needed to combat it that lay ahead.

Radenka Maric is the president of UConn and a world-renown energy expert. Maric said methane production is the biggest contributor to climate change but something we can address.

“At least 25% of today’s global warming is driven by methane from the human actions," Maric said. "If we reduce the use of the methane that is produced from the oil and gas, from the coal, from incineration of waste from the fields and cows, we are going to reduce the temperature two degrees. So, that is immediate actions we can take.”

Six teams of UConn students also presented their work as part of a decarbonization challenge devising ways to reduce the university’s carbon footprint, foster environmental justice and prepare for climate extremes.

Peter Morenus/UConn Gina McCarthy, former White House national climate advisor, gives the keynote address during "The Sustainable Clean Energy Summit: Decarbonizing Society and the Grid" at the Student Union Theater.

Gina McCarthy, a former Connecticut Department of Energy commissioner and former White House climate advisor was the keynote speaker and reminded people that Connecticut has always been a leader when it comes to the environment.

“Under the leadership of Governor Lamont we actually moved forward to be the state that cemented the initiation of the regional greenhouse gas initiative," McCarthy said. "The first cap and trade program for greenhouse gases in the country and it is still going strong. So, we have a lot to be proud of.”

McCarthy praised UConn and Eversource for their partnership that will allow students and researchers to work together on projects related to climate and energy grid sustainability.

Uconn and the State of Connecticut have both committed to reduce their greenhouse gas production and work towards becoming more carbon neutral by 2030.