Long Island News

Stony Brook to anchor new $150 million climate center

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published April 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT
pr281-23-img1.jpg
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
/
NYC Mayor's Office
Aerial view of the New York Climate Exchange, showing the iconic forms designed to evoke the dramatic landscapes and hills of Governors Island.

Stony Brook University will anchor a new $150 million climate research and training center located on Governors Island in New York City Harbor.

The New York Climate Exchange will be a 400,000-square-foot campus meant to conduct research, train about 6,000 workers a year in green jobs and educate students. The exchange will also serve as an incubator to help entrepreneurs develop new technology.

“It will be the place where leading academic institutions share research and ideas to expedite results, and where our corporate partners will help to develop a culture of innovation,” said Maurie McInnis, president of Stony Brook University.

Student education programs are set to start this summer. Construction for the project hopes to finish in 2028. The project is funded with $100 million from the Jim Simons Foundation and $50 million from Michael Bloomberg’s foundation.

