Connecticut’s last coal-burning power plant is officially offline after years of partial service.The power plant is in Bridgeport. PSEG announced it would…
In the first days of his new administration, President Joe Biden committed to expanding clean, renewable energy. His first move is to give a boost to…
Climate activists in New York rallied outside of local state and federal lawmakers offices on Wednesday to urge the approval of a multi-billion dollar…
The Connecticut Siting Council has approved a controversial 75-acre Solar Farm for the town of Waterford, despite rejecting it just two years ago. Jeff…
Federal regulators from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management are asking for public input on potential environmental impacts of a second wind farm off the…
Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts have selected six proposals to develop more clean energy for the New England market.The projects announced…
Clean energy activists in New York say the state should not subsidize the nuclear energy industry. The activists spoke at a Public Service Commission…