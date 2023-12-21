© 2023 WSHU
CT State Pier construction looks to wrap up in early 2024

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST
Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Friday, Nov. 17, New Jersey utility regulators voted to seek bids for an energy transmission project to help bring power from ocean-based turbines to the onshore electrical grid.
Wayne Parry
/
AP
Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023.

The Connecticut Port Authority held its final meeting of 2023 in New Haven to update the public on multiple projects, including the State Pier in New London.

Ulysses Hammond, the authority’s interim executive director, said the pier is almost complete. There are a few items that cannot be completed until the weather and water warm up early next year.

Hammond said they expect the pier to be handed over from the contractors during the second quarter of 2024. State Pier’s final construction cost the state and taxpayers over $300 million.

The pier is currently being used to build wind turbines for New York’s South Fork Wind project.

Four out of 12 turbines have been delivered. Three have been installed, and two of those are generating clean power.

Once the pier is completed it will be used to construct turbines for Revolution Wind, a sixty-five-turbine wind farm that will provide clean energy for Connecticut and Rhode Island.
