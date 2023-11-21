CT's first offshore wind farm clears last hurdle to begin building

Orsted and Eversource say the Department of the Interior has checked off on their project, Revolution Wind. That’s the final step necessary for it to move forward.

The project is set to deliver 400 megawatts of energy to Rhode Island and about 300 to Connecticut — enough electricity for about 350,000 homes across the two states.

Orsted said offshore construction will begin next year and the project should be operational by 2025. The company is responsible for New York’s South Fork Wind off of Montauk Point. That project is being staged at State Pier in New London, Connecticut.

The state is hard pressed for offshore wind after energy company Avangrid said they’d pull out of a proposed project in Bridgeport.