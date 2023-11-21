© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT's first offshore wind farm clears last hurdle to begin building

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm. An offshore wind project off the island of Martha's Vineyard, off the Massachusetts coast, that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved by the federal government Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha's Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
Three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first offshore wind farm.

Orsted and Eversource say the Department of the Interior has checked off on their project, Revolution Wind. That’s the final step necessary for it to move forward.

The project is set to deliver 400 megawatts of energy to Rhode Island and about 300 to Connecticut — enough electricity for about 350,000 homes across the two states.

Orsted said offshore construction will begin next year and the project should be operational by 2025. The company is responsible for New York’s South Fork Wind off of Montauk Point. That project is being staged at State Pier in New London, Connecticut.

The state is hard pressed for offshore wind after energy company Avangrid said they’d pull out of a proposed project in Bridgeport.
Tags
Connecticut News Offshore WindOrstedEversourceClimate ResilienceClean Energy
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin