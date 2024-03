Ethan Brown is a freelance climate journalist from Bethel, Connecticut. He is a member of the Solutions Journalism Network's Climate Cohort, a Social Mobility Fellow with Young Voices, and creator of The Sweaty Penguin, an award-winning WSHU-supported climate program. Alongside WSHU, his writing has appeared in Newsweek, The Hill, Hartford Courant, and more. He has a B.A. in Environmental Analysis & Policy from Boston University.