Funding for 12 CT clean energy projects canceled by federal government

Funding for more than 300 clean energy projects nationwide has been canceled by the federal government.

All of the projects were located in 16 states that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and have Democratic Senate delegations.

"Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled," White House budget chief Russel Vought said on X .

Twelve of the projects were located in Connecticut, and 41 were in New York, according to a list of canceled projects obtained and published by Latitude Media .

Canceled grants include money for the University of Connecticut, the RTX Corporation and FuelCell Energy.

State officials stated that the cancellations would result in higher electricity prices.

“This move is purely vindictive and untethered to the shutdown,” U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3) said. “Terminating critical energy projects in Democratic states weaponizes policy for political revenge and will only drive energy bills higher, increase unemployment, and eliminate jobs. It is reckless and betrays both common sense and public trust.”

The states have 30 days to appeal the cancellations. Some have already started the appeal process, according to the Department of Energy.