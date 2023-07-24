© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

UConn selected to lead a nationwide clean energy project

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
Wind turbines in a field in Adair, Iowa. Democrats' budget deal would use financial carrots and sticks to encourage utilities to shift to clean energy.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Wind turbines in a field.

The U.S. Department of Energy named the University of Connecticut to run a technical analysis and support center for the effort.

University President Radenka Maric said it’ll guide a network of companies, research centers and other universities to expand the use of clean energy in the U.S. industrial sector.

"Investments in net-zero-carbon technologies and industry decarbonization can strengthen U.S. and Connecticut manufacturing competitiveness, which then creates new jobs and economic opportunities that improve quality of life," Maric said in a statement.

UConn will coordinate eight regional organizations at locations across the country. They’ll work with local manufacturers on clean energy strategies — like fuel cells, geothermal energy, industrial heat pumps and solar and wind power.

The U.S. has a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Governor Ned Lamont said the decision "further cements Connecticut as the home of the clean energy industry."

