Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary when the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort first opened its doors in Connecticut. The casino is known for its gambling, but…
In Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino has dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated visitors.Guests who have not been vaccinated will be asked to…
Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation is set to buy Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Islandia for $120 million.The deal is with Delaware North, a…
The Shinnecock Indian Nation is expected to announce plans to build a casino on their territory in eastern Long Island.The federally recognized tribe…
Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting’s new president, Jim LaCarrubba, is already in talks with key players about expanding Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in…
The Mashantucket Pequot tribe in Connecticut says it’s made a deal with the online sports betting operator DraftKings — as lawmakers are still negotiating…
The federal government has approved a planned casino in East Windsor, Connecticut after years of delay. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes are now…
Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff says he’s against a proposal to build an MGM Resorts casino in Bridgeport.The Norwalk Democrat says he…
The Village of Islandia on Long Island has introduced a bill allowing gaming facilities in the Village’s commercial and industrial district. This comes…
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Connecticut House of Representatives passed a package of bills that would ultimately allow a third casino to…