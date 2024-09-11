Nassau County residents raise environmental concerns over proposed casino

The Nassau County Legislature heard public comments this week on how a proposed casino in Uniondale could affect the environment. Residents raised concerns about the project’s impact on air and water quality, and how the Nassau Hub would accommodate an influx of visitors and vehicle traffic.

The purpose of the hearing was to find out what concerns residents want addressed in the state-mandated environmental review process, known as SEQRA.

Several dozen residents told the legislature they’re concerned about how the $6 billion project by Las Vegas Sands would affect traffic and air pollution, energy consumption, and water quality in the surrounding area.

“Operating hours for a casino are typically 24 hours, seven days a week, which would increase vehicle traffic by 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles per day," Uniondale resident Pearl Jacobs said. "This project would also check the boxes for other environmental issues: light pollution and noise pollution.”

Jacobs has been staunchly against the project, saying the surrounding communities already have high asthma rates and that the project would exacerbate that problem.

Supporters told the legislators they were confident Sands would mitigate the casino's impacts.

"We're an island," John Durso, president of the Long Island Federation of Labor, said about the importance of considering the environment on such a large project. "We have no choice: we have to be concerned about our environment. And I am absolutely thrilled about this process because it will put to bed all the rumors, the misconceptions, and tell people exactly what the facts are. And that, I think, goes a long way to moving the process forward."

Durso is one of several supporters who said the project will bring thousands of jobs and boost the local economy.

New York state requires the environmental review before the County Legislature holds a final vote on a lease between the county and Sands.

The legislature is accepting written comments until September 19. They can be emailed to the clerk, Michael Pulitzer, at mpulitzer@nassaucountyny.gov.