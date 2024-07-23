Lawmakers approve lease for casino at old Nassau Coliseum site

Plans for a large-scale casino at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale got another green light on Monday when the Nassau County Legislature Rules Committee approved a 42-year lease for Las Vegas Sands.

They also approved an environmental review, pursuant to state law, to study how the $6 billion project will affect the Uniondale area.

More than 100 speakers turned out Monday to be heard on the project, including residents who opposed a casino due to increased traffic, crime and pollution.

“A casino would pose an enormous risk to the public and to the over 30,000 students who go to school at Hofstra and other schools within the block of the hub," Terry Coniglio, a spokeswoman for Hofstra University. "These risks include gambling addiction, crime, pollution, traffic congestion.”

Hofstra has long opposed the plan and has challenged it in court.

Labor unions and others urged lawmakers to approve the plan, saying it would benefit the county economically.

"This is an opportunity for us not to have to go all the way to Montauk or to midtown, Manhattan," said Dan Lloyd, president of Minority Millenials. "We can have something right here as a vibrant economic boom. It's not just a bar. It's not just a restaurant. It's full-fledged entertainment. It's a Sands Resorts and Casinos, not just a casino. So this is an opportunity for us to take full advantage of this as the next generation of Long Island."

The lease and the environmental study go to the full legislature for a vote next month.

Las Vegas Sands still needs to secure a gambling license from the New York State Gaming Commission.