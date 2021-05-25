Foxwoods Casino Drops Mask Requirement For Vaccinated Customers

In Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino has dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated visitors.

Guests who have not been vaccinated will be asked to continue to wear masks or face coverings. Foxwoods staff will be required to wear masks, even if they are vaccinated.

Foxwoods President Jason Guyot said in a statement that there may be exceptions to the new rules.

The statement suggested that the casino will not require guests to show proof of vaccination to go maskless.