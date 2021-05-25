© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Foxwoods Casino Drops Mask Requirement For Vaccinated Customers

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published May 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT
In Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino has dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated visitors.

Guests who have not been vaccinated will be asked to continue to wear masks or face coverings. Foxwoods staff will be required to wear masks, even if they are vaccinated.

Foxwoods President Jason Guyot said in a statement that there may be exceptions to the new rules.

The statement suggested that the casino will not require guests to show proof of vaccination to go maskless.

Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
