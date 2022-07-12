© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

A company that provides live casino games for online betting sites opens in Fairfield

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published July 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT
Evolution, a Swedish entertainment company that offers online gaming options started operating on Monday in Fairfield following a soft launch. The company will also offer live dealer games on the sports betting platforms Fan Duel and Draft Kings.
Andrew Harrer
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Evolution started operating on Monday following a soft launch from their new studios in Fairfield, Connecticut. It's an entertainment company that offers gaming options for PCs, iPads and mobile devices.

“It sort of combines the convenience of online with the more interactive experience of being at a casino,” said Michelle Seagull, the commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection. “It’s just one more opportunity for people to be involved in this industry.”

Seagull also said her team will monitor the soft launch to make sure Evolution’s games meet the state’s regulations.

“We want to be sure that it is a secure location, that the games are going to be run properly so that people can feel confident in the sort of entertainment in the games they’re playing,” she said.

The company will also offer live dealer games on the sports betting platforms Fan Duel and Draft Kings, which already operate in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont said the company has hired 140 employees with the expectation of filling all 400 of its positions when they’re fully operational on July 18.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
