A company that provides live casino games for online betting sites opens in Fairfield

Evolution started operating on Monday following a soft launch from their new studios in Fairfield, Connecticut. It's an entertainment company that offers gaming options for PCs, iPads and mobile devices.

“It sort of combines the convenience of online with the more interactive experience of being at a casino,” said Michelle Seagull, the commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection. “It’s just one more opportunity for people to be involved in this industry.”

Seagull also said her team will monitor the soft launch to make sure Evolution’s games meet the state’s regulations.

“We want to be sure that it is a secure location, that the games are going to be run properly so that people can feel confident in the sort of entertainment in the games they’re playing,” she said.

The company will also offer live dealer games on the sports betting platforms Fan Duel and Draft Kings, which already operate in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont said the company has hired 140 employees with the expectation of filling all 400 of its positions when they’re fully operational on July 18.