2022 Elections

-
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island now has support from nearly all local Republican leaders to run for governor of New York. Zeldin secured the…
-
A new Marist College poll finds that New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who’s been in office for less than two months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo…
-
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Long Island will receive over $200 million in settlement payments to help combat the opioid epidemic. She…
-
The leader of the state’s Democratic Party is personally endorsing New York Governor Kathy Hochul for election in the June 2022 Democratic primary and…
-
New York’s Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, who will become governor on August 24 following Andrew Cuomo’s planned resignation, said she is running for…
-
New York gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino is playing catchup across the state for Republican endorsements. He has the second-most donations of any GOP…
-
Rep. Lee Zeldin was named the Republican party’s presumptive nominee for governor Monday, after a straw poll awarded him 85% of the weighted vote among…
-
The next New York gubernatorial election is still nearly a year and a half away, but state Republicans are already trying to get behind a single candidate…
-
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island is calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to end all mask mandates for school students.Zeldin, who is…
-
Connecticut voters will decide on the 2022 Election Day ballot whether to expand the state’s tight restrictions on when they’re allowed to vote by…