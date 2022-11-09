Incumbent Representative Larson reelected to Connecticut's 1st congressional district

Incumbent Rep. John Larson (D-CT1) defeats Republican challenger Larry Lazor for Connecticut's 1st congressional district.

The 1st District includes parts of central and northwestern Connecticut, such as Hartford, Glastonbury, and Winsted.

Larson has served for twelve terms. Prior to Congress election in 1998, Larson passed the country’s first Family Medical Leave Act in the Connecticut state Senate. Larson has sought to ease economic uncertainty in his state and preserve Connecticut’s historic sites during his congressional tenure.

Larson said he would combat climate change by advocating for a tax on carbon pollution, support small businesses and manufacturers, and lower costs of secondary education.