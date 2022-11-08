© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

What's on the ballot?

Published November 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
Election 2020 America Votes Photo Gallery
Jessica Hill/AP
/
FR125654 AP
Voters mark their ballots at First Presbyterian Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

We’ll take a closer look at both referendums and how each state gets these questions on the ballot.

Candidates are not the only reason to go vote this November. Both Connecticut and New York have statewide referendums voters will consider.

In Connecticut, there’s a measure to change the state’s constitution to allow for early voting. New Yorkers will decide if the state will allocate $4.20 billion in general obligation bonds for projects related to the environment, natural resources, water infrastructure, and climate change mitigation.

What's on the ballot? That's next on The Full Story.

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR's Morning Edition since 2000.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
