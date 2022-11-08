We’ll take a closer look at both referendums and how each state gets these questions on the ballot.

Candidates are not the only reason to go vote this November. Both Connecticut and New York have statewide referendums voters will consider.

In Connecticut, there’s a measure to change the state’s constitution to allow for early voting. New Yorkers will decide if the state will allocate $4.20 billion in general obligation bonds for projects related to the environment, natural resources, water infrastructure, and climate change mitigation.

What's on the ballot? That's next on The Full Story.