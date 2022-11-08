© 2022 WSHU
Schumer cruises to New York Senate victory

Published November 8, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) defeats Republican Joe Pinion for 5th term in New York Senate.

Schumer has held his seat since 1999, and has been the U.S. Senate Majority Leader since January 2021. Just in his previous six-year term, Schumer has campaigned for initiatives to improve infrastructure across New York as well as environmental action. In July, the senate passed his bipartisan semiconductor, science and tech innovation bill, which he said would create jobs and boost upstate New York’s economy.

