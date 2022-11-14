© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

The 2022 midterms are over. So what happened?

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
Sophie Camizzi
/
WSHU
Poll worker overseeing the 2022 midterm elections at the Ansonia Armory in Ansonia, Connecticut

The midterms are done!  So what happened?  
Voters in Connecticut and New York not only chose candidates for federal and state office, but decided on major referendums as well.

Voting rights advocates say turnout was high.  Even among younger voters. We take a closer look at the 2022 Midterm election results.

GUESTS:

Dr. Gary Rose, chair of Sacred Heart University’s Department of Government
Ebong Udoma - WSHU’s Senior Political Reporter

Post-election roundtable

Laura Smits, president of the League of Women Voters CT

Laura Smits interview

Lawrence Levy, Executive Dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University

Larry Levy interview

Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters

Julie Tighe interview

Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
