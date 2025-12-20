© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

More Christmas at the movies

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 20, 2025 at 9:36 AM EST
Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers
Focus Features
Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb in The Holdovers

If your Christmas tradition includes revisiting every version of Scrooge - or the entire Santa Clause franchise - this week’s Reel Music is just for you! Hear themes from SpiritedThe Holdovers, and Love Actually.For those of us who can’t get enough, it’s more Christmas at the moviesSaturday at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights Holidays
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
