From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
More Christmas at the movies
If your Christmas tradition includes revisiting every version of Scrooge - or the entire Santa Clause franchise - this week’s Reel Music is just for you! Hear themes from Spirited, The Holdovers, and Love Actually.For those of us who can’t get enough, it’s more Christmas at the movies, Saturday at 9 and Sunday at 6, on WSHU.