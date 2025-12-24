Songs that hit hard in 2025

We asked listeners to tell us about the one song they couldn't stop listening to in 2025 and why. The stories poured in -- voice memos, emails and more, with deeply moving and personal accounts of love, loss, hope, and gratitude.

By far, the most mentioned song this year was Brandi Carlile's "You Without Me," from her album Returning To Myself, with Bad Bunny's "DtMF" a close second. Listeners saw both as potent reminders to be more present, to appreciate every moment of life, and to spend more time with the people you love. But those are just two of the many submissions we got.

This is our third annual episode on the songs that hit hard and we continue to be moved and amazed by everyone's stories. Massive thanks to everyone who took the time to share.

Featured songs and artists:

1. Annie DiRusso: "Back In Town," from Super Pedestrian

2. Tunde Adebimpe: "Drop," from Thee Black Boltz

3. Brandi Carlile: "You Without Me," from Returning To Myself

4. Bad Bunny: "DtMF," from DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

5. Of Monsters And Men: "The End," from All Is Love And Pain In The Mouse Parade

6. Eph See: "Malachi The Uber Driver" (unreleased single)

7. Audra McDonald: "Rose's Turn," from Gypsy

8. Big Thief: "Los Angeles," from Double Infinity

9. Flock Of Dimes: "Afraid," from The Life You Save

10. Ben Rector: "Forever (Doesn't Quite Seem Long Enough)," from The Richest Man In The World