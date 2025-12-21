© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Welcome the Winter Solstice with music for a quiet winter night

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 21, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Admirato
/
Unsplash

At 10 pm, the Paul Winter Consort warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics on A Paul Winter Solstice.
Then from 11 to midnight, stay with us for Sunday Spotlight: Snowfall and Candlelight—a peaceful hour of seasonal music, from shimmering carols to gentle reflections.
It’s a calm way to move through the longest night of the year on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream...and you can see the complete holiday schedule here.
