From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A full lineup of holiday music

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Adel Grober
/
Unsplash

Today, WSHU has a full lineup of holiday music to accompany whatever you have planned. You’ll hear carols, choral favorites, and special performances throughout the day — including Handel’s Messiah, hosted by Lauren Rico. Whether the day is busy or quiet, let WSHU keep you company with holiday music throughout the day. See what’s coming up for today and beyond here.
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
