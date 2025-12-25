From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A full lineup of holiday music
Today, WSHU has a full lineup of holiday music to accompany whatever you have planned. You’ll hear carols, choral favorites, and special performances throughout the day — including Handel’s Messiah, hosted by Lauren Rico. Whether the day is busy or quiet, let WSHU keep you company with holiday music throughout the day. See what’s coming up for today and beyond here.