A Christmas Eve tradition heard around the world returns to WSHU. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is a live broadcast from Cambridge, England, featuring Biblical readings and familiar carols sung by the renowned Choir of King’s College.

Immediately following A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, you can hear an up-close live performance recorded in the WSHU Broadcast Center by Christopher Grundy and Bryan Chuan. They are long-time collaborators, friends, and incredible musicians performing a beautiful variety of Christmas art songs.

Join us live at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, and again at 8 p.m., for A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, followed by Holidays with Heart on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.

