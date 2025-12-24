© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A Christmas Eve tradition heard around the world

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

A Christmas Eve tradition heard around the world returns to WSHU. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is a live broadcast from Cambridge, England, featuring Biblical readings and familiar carols sung by the renowned Choir of King’s College.

Immediately following A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, you can hear an up-close live performance recorded in the WSHU Broadcast Center by Christopher Grundy and Bryan Chuan. They are long-time collaborators, friends, and incredible musicians performing a beautiful variety of Christmas art songs.

Join us live at 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, and again at 8 p.m., for A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, followed by Holidays with Heart on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.

You can see what other holiday specials are coming up here.
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
