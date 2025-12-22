From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Holiday music traditions from around the world
At 8, Candles Burning Brightly celebrates the Jewish Festival of Lights with music from Jewish communities around the world, along with a timeless holiday story. Then from 9 to 11, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival fills the night with sacred choral and instrumental music.
That’s tonight from 8 to 11 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
