Holiday music traditions from around the world

At 8, Candles Burning Brightly celebrates the Jewish Festival of Lights with music from Jewish communities around the world, along with a timeless holiday story. Then from 9 to 11, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival fills the night with sacred choral and instrumental music.

That’s tonight from 8 to 11 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

