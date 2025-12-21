© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Celebrating this season in a joyful way

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 21, 2025 at 1:00 AM EST
Tessa Rampersad
/
Unsplash

Sunday Baroque is celebrating this season in a joyful way, with sparkling baroque Christmas carols... a baroque Christmas Concerto for a newborn baby… and chipper music inspired by Winter Flowers from Scotland. Pour yourself some eggnog, and let the music transport you to a calmer time on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream...and see the complete holiday schedule here.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday BaroqueWSHU holiday programs
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
