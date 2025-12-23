© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Three legendary choirs share the sounds of the season

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges
choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges

Tonight on WSHU-FM, three legendary choirs share the sounds of the season. At 8, An Afro Blue Christmas features Howard University’s Afro Blue with pianist Cyrus Chestnut, performing holiday music that spans spirituals, jazz, pop, and classical traditions. Then at 9, the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs come together for a joyful celebration of carols and spirituals.

That’s tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream. Explore more music and specials for the season here.

Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
