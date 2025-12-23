Tonight on WSHU-FM, three legendary choirs share the sounds of the season. At 8, An Afro Blue Christmas features Howard University’s Afro Blue with pianist Cyrus Chestnut, performing holiday music that spans spirituals, jazz, pop, and classical traditions. Then at 9, the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs come together for a joyful celebration of carols and spirituals.

That’s tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream. Explore more music and specials for the season here.