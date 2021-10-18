© 2021 WSHU
Higher Ground

Climate change is already here. On Long Island, communities must prepare, and people find ways to adapt to rising tides and extreme weather that threatens America's first suburbs. Higher Ground tells the stories of these communities exploring solutions that may or may not give them the best chance at survival and help save the places millions of people call home. Or they may discover that the only way forward for suburban America is retreating from the sea. Hosted and reported by J.D. Allen.

    Episode 8: If The Beach Goes, We Go
    Nature will eventually take its course — with our help or without it. If we are going to choose to live by the coast, the future will remain uncertain.…
    Episode 7: It's Time To Talk
    Millionaires in the Hamptons may have the resources for the fight against the effects of climate change, but other communities more disproportionately…