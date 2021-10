Nature will eventually take its course — with our help or without it. If we are going to choose to live by the coast, the future will remain uncertain. So, for now we replenish the beach and lift houses to save the places where millions of people call home.

Subscribe to Higher Ground on Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher.

This podcast was made possible by the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, and the Kavli Foundation.