Episode 9: Our Second Special

We did it again! Higher Ground aired another one-hour special program distributed nationally by American Public Media from January to May 2023.

The one-hour broadcast special is based on the second season of WSHU’s podcast on climate change.

Join co-hosts J.D. Allen and Sabrina Garone working with a team of student scientists as they come to grips with the global crisis in Connecticut’s largest city. The students think they know something about global warming, but, together from the classroom to the outdoors, we will brainstorm changes to improve their community.

Support from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of the Next Gen Public Media Accelerator program.

This season was produced in partnership with the Discovery Science Center and Planetarium.