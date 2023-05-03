© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HigherGround2Logo_Square.png
Higher Ground

Episode 9: Our Second Special

By J.D. Allen,
Sabrina Garone
Published May 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
HigherGround4Globe.png
Josh Joseph
/
WSHU

We did it again! Higher Ground aired another one-hour special program distributed nationally by American Public Media from January to May 2023.

The one-hour broadcast special is based on the second season of WSHU’s podcast on climate change.

Join co-hosts J.D. Allen and Sabrina Garone working with a team of student scientists as they come to grips with the global crisis in Connecticut’s largest city. The students think they know something about global warming, but, together from the classroom to the outdoors, we will brainstorm changes to improve their community.

Support from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of the Next Gen Public Media Accelerator program.

This season was produced in partnership with the Discovery Science Center and Planetarium.

Tags
Next Gen Higher Ground
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone