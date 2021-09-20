© 2021 WSHU
Higher Ground

Episode 7: It's Time To Talk

WSHU | By WSHU Public Radio
Published September 20, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT
Joshua Joseph/WSHU Public Radio
Millionaires in the Hamptons may have the resources for the fight against the effects of climate change, but other communities more disproportionately impacted by sea level rise and other climate issues might not have the means to find higher ground. Part of the problem is connecting their every day observations to climate science.

This podcast was made possible by the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, and the Kavli Foundation.

