Episode 7: Seeds of change

The idea to give everyone an acorn could change the landscape of a city. The student scientists know not all of the seeds would succeed, but they see the solution as way to make Bridgeport more resilient — and beautiful.

Missed the first season of Higher Ground? Catch the one-hour special program selected by American Public Media for national distribution. And find out why we are setting up home base this season in Bridgeport — Connecticut's largest city.

Support from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of the Next Gen Public Media Accelerator program. This season was produced in partnership with Sacred Heart University's Discovery Science Center and Planetarium.