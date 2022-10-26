© 2022 WSHU
Higher Ground

Episode 7: Seeds of change

Published October 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
Josh Joseph
WSHU

The idea to give everyone an acorn could change the landscape of a city. The student scientists know not all of the seeds would succeed, but they see the solution as way to make Bridgeport more resilient — and beautiful.

Missed the first season of Higher Ground? Catch the one-hour special program selected by American Public Media for national distribution. And find out why we are setting up home base this season in Bridgeport — Connecticut's largest city.

Support from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of the Next Gen Public Media Accelerator program. This season was produced in partnership with Sacred Heart University's Discovery Science Center and Planetarium.

Next Gen Higher Ground
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
