Episode 9: Our National Special

Published March 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
Joshua Joseph
WSHU Public Radio

Higher Ground from WSHU Public Radio became a one-hour special program after it was selected by American Public Media for national distribution from January to May 2022. The one-hour broadcast special is based on the first season of WSHU’s podcast on climate change.

Join co-hosts J.D. Allen and Sabrina Garone exploring communities on Long Island that are preparing and adapting to extreme weather and rising tides. The change makers they find could give people the best chance at survival and help save the places millions of people call home.

This podcast was made possible by the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, and the Kavli Foundation.

Climate Change Long Island J.D. Allen Sabrina Garone
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
