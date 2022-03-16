Episode 9: Our National Special

Higher Ground from WSHU Public Radio became a one-hour special program after it was selected by American Public Media for national distribution from January to May 2022. The one-hour broadcast special is based on the first season of WSHU’s podcast on climate change.

Join co-hosts J.D. Allen and Sabrina Garone exploring communities on Long Island that are preparing and adapting to extreme weather and rising tides. The change makers they find could give people the best chance at survival and help save the places millions of people call home.

This podcast was made possible by the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, and the Kavli Foundation.