© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HigherGround2Logo_Square.png
Higher Ground

Episode 2: Exploring the cityscape

Published August 31, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
HigherGroundE2.png
Josh Joseph
/
WSHU

We are headed outdoors to make observations — to see Bridgeport through the eyes of its youngest residents. The eighth-grade student scientists will record what they find, helping them better identify with the global climate crisis in their neighborhoods.

Missed the first season of Higher Ground? Catch the one-hour special program selected by American Public Media for national distribution. And find out why we are setting up home base this season in Bridgeport — Connecticut's largest city.

Support from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of the Next Gen Public Media Accelerator program. This season was produced in partnership with Sacred Heart University's Discovery Science Center and Planetarium.

Tags

Next Gen Higher Ground
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone