Higher Ground

Episode 3: Coping with data

Published September 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
Josh Joseph
WSHU

The student scientists are still learning how to identify and use reliable information about climate change. These teens are trying to figure out what their role can be in addressing this seemingly overwhelming problem.

Missed the first season of Higher Ground? Catch the one-hour special program selected by American Public Media for national distribution. And find out why we are setting up home base this season in Bridgeport — Connecticut's largest city.

Support from the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as part of the Next Gen Public Media Accelerator program. This season was produced in partnership with Sacred Heart University's Discovery Science Center and Planetarium.

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's managing editor. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
