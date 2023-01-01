Uncovering George Santos' lies
In the months following his election, Rep. George Santos has come under fire for fabricating parts of his resume during his campaign. WSHU reporters followed the aftermath of this discovery, as Santos faced mounting ethics and finance investigations.
2022
Incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has accused Republican Congressman-elect George Santos of defrauding Long Island voters by lying about his credentials.
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly has opened an investigation into incoming Congressman George Santos (R-NY), who has admitted to lying about his resume to run for office. Separately, the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn is focused on his financial dealings in connection to his campaign.
2023
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has volunteered to step down from his House committee assignments while investigations are underway into possible campaign finance fraud. A survey of his constituents suggests Santos should never have been assigned in the first place.
The two Republican congressman from Long Island declined the White House invitation to join other first-term lawmakers to meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Multiple investigations flare tensions in Santos’ district as the freshman congressman is seated on two less-than-high-profile committees. Constituents say “that won’t fly,” calling for his passport while potential criminal charges are considered.
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the Long Island freshman congressman who admitted to lying to voters about his academic, employment and financial history, is in hot water with his hometown Republican party. They want him out as federal investigations mount into campaign finance irregularities.
A watchdog group filed a complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission to investigate Long Island Congressman George Santos’ campaign fundraising and spending.
Constituents sound off on Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign after he was seated Tuesday to represent New York’s third congressional district. Though he has admitted to lying about his resume to get elected, criminal charges are pending.
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos was set to be sworn in Tuesday despite a spiral of investigations from federal and local prosecutors into his campaign spending and lies about his family history, resume and education.
George Santos, the Republican from Long Island who admitted he lied about his academic, employment and financial history on the campaign trail, is going to Washington D.C. to be seated in Congress. Federal, state and local investigations, and possible recourse in the GOP-led House, await him.