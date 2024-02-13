Tom Suozzi replaces George Santos in New York's third district

Democrats have clinched a key seat in the U.S. House of Representatives with Tom Suozzi’s special election win in New York, according to the Associated Press.

The narrow Republican majority in the House will shrink even further after Suozzi takes office.

In the swing district that gained notoriety for sending Republican George Santos to Congress, voters battled a snowstorm to elect Suozzi. He represented New York’s third congressional district before from 2017-22.

Suozzi beat Republican Mazi Pilip, a political newcomer and Nassau County Legislator since 2021.

The race has been watched closely across the country as an indicator of public sentiment ahead of the November elections. The migrant crisis at the southern border — and its impacts on New York City and the suburbs — played a dominant role throughout the tight race.

Suozzi has promised to bring a steady hand back to Washington in the aftermath of Santos’s tumultuous 11 months on the job before his expulsion last year.

Santos (R-NY) was expelled over ethical and campaign finance violations.

