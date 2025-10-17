President Trump commutes the prison sentence of George Santos

Former disgraced Long Island Congressman George Santos (R) has been pardoned by President Donald Trump (R).

Santos, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, had been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He had served for only a few months.

In a post on Truth Social , Trump said he decided to pardon Santos because of U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

“I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal came up again,” Trump said. “He never went to Vietnam, he never saw Vietnam, he never experienced the Battles there, or anywhere else. His War Hero status, and even minimal service in our Military, was totally and completely MADE UP. This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

Trump and Blumenthal have a history of making jabs at one another. Trump recently said Blumenthal should be investigated for claims he made about his service record, after the senator had a heated debate with Attorney General Pam Bondi during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

WSHU reached out to Blumenthal’s office for a comment on this story but did not receive a response before press time.