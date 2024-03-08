George Santos announces another bid for Congress

Expelled Long Island congressman George Santos said he will make another run for the House. The announcement was made during a visit to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

He seeks to challenge Republican Nick LaLota, who represents New York’s first congressional district.

“New York hasn’t had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits like Nick LaLota,” Santos said on X.

LaLota led the charge to expel Santos from New York’s third district last year. Santos also faces criminal charges for fraud during his previous campaign. LaLota said he hopes Santos is convicted with a prison sentence.

“To raise the standard in Congress, and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos. If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in,” LaLota said in a statement.

The field is also crowded with Democrats looking to flip the eastern Long Island district.