New York GOP choose political newcomer to run for House seat vacated by Santos

New York GOP leaders have chosen their candidate for the special election to replace ousted House Republican George Santos.

Political newcomer Mazi Pilip, a member of the Nassau County Legislature, will run to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district.

It's a key swing seat up for grabs in the narrowly divided chamber.

It was left open by Santos, who was ousted by lawmakers following a House Ethics Committee report that found Santos likely broke multiple federal laws during his campaign. He has pleaded not guilty to federal fraud charges.

Pilip was born in Ethiopia and immigrated to Israel as a child. She was a paratrooper in the Israeli military before moving to the United States in 2005.

Reports say Pilip is a registered Democrat who holds her current position as a Republican.

She will face Democratic candidate Tom Suozzi, who held the seat between 2017 and 2023. Suozzi won comfortably in 2020, but gave up his seat in a failed bid for governor of New York.

The special election is on Feb. 13.