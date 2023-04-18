Trash Talkin'

-
A proposed bill in New York would allow the Town of Brookhaven to eliminate a zoning requirement that protects open space to allow for expanded rail access and proposed waste transfer service on Long Island. State NAACP officials warn its location would disproportionately harm communities of color.
-
An environmental symposium on Wednesday at Stony Brook University attracted industry leaders and many Long Island towns to discuss solving the region’s waste management crisis. But new state goals could drive collaboration between Suffolk County’s local governments.
-
It is one of four waste transfer stations proposed by individual businesses to replace the Brookhaven Landfill when that facility stops accepting construction debris by the end of next year.
-
Residents who live near the Brookhaven Landfill are concerned that keeping the facility open for a few more years will endanger their community’s health for decades.
-
The Brookhaven Landfill is on track to stop accepting construction debris next year. Despite local objections, the facility plans to continue some of its operations.
-
A pending lawsuit blames both the South Country Central School District and the Town of Brookhaven for the death of Javien Coleman, a teenager who is believed to have developed cancer due to toxins emitted from the Brookhaven Landfill while at school.