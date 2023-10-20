© 2023 WSHU
Your questions about cleaning up Brookhaven Landfill’s toxic plume

Published October 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Brookhaven Landfill rises behind the Frank P. Long Intermediate School and playground in North Bellport.
Ashley Pavlakis
/
WSHU
Brookhaven Landfill rises behind the Frank P. Long Intermediate School and playground in North Bellport.

For more than four decades, dangerous chemicals have been leaking from the Town of Brookhaven’s landfill, resulting in a contaminated groundwater plume. Due to the presence of PFAS between 2017 and 2022, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has recently ordered the town to plan an assessment for remediation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rummage through Long Island's waste.
Read more about the Brookhaven Landfill in our Trash Talkin' series.

Looking for more information?

Ask questions below and we'll provide answers!