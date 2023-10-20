LIVE UPDATES
Your questions about cleaning up Brookhaven Landfill’s toxic plume
For more than four decades, dangerous chemicals have been leaking from the Town of Brookhaven’s landfill, resulting in a contaminated groundwater plume. Due to the presence of PFAS between 2017 and 2022, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has recently ordered the town to plan an assessment for remediation.
Here’s what you need to know:
Read more about the Brookhaven Landfill in our Trash Talkin' series.
Looking for more information?
Ask questions below and we'll provide answers!