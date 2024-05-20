© 2024 WSHU
Rummage through Long Island's waste.

Former student sues Brookhaven over landfill’s alleged impact on her illness

WSHU | By Shelley Hassman Kadish
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
Frank P. Long Intermediate School in North Bellport, NY, is across the Long Island Expressway from the Brookhaven Landfill.
Ashley Pavlakis
/
WSHU
A former student has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Brookhaven in connection with her recent cancer diagnosis.

Skye Dodge, 19, of East Patchogue, blames her thyroid cancer on toxic conditions at the Brookhaven Landfill, which is behind Frank P. Long Intermediate School in North Bellport.

Her lawsuit filed last week is the latest in a series of litigation filed by staff and former studentssurrounding the alleged impact of the Yaphank-based landfill. Dodge attended the school from 2014 to 2016.

The landfill stores ash from incinerators and waste from construction sites. Federal and state regulators have cited the company Covanta that uses the landfill for violating emissions and odor regulations.

Newsday reports the town has not found any connection between emissions from the landfill and adverse health effects.
Long Island News Trash Talkin'BrookhavenBrookhaven LandfillLawsuit
