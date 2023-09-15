Madi SteddickNews Intern
Madi Steddick is a news intern at WSHU for the fall of 2023. She is studying journalism at Stony Brook University. Her passions include photography, graphic design and social media.
-
WSHU’s Madi Steddick spoke with Dr. Sharon Nachman, the division chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, about how to stay safe from the commonly spread cytomegalovirus, and the dangers the virus presents to infants.
-
After nearly two dozen car related crashes on Long Island in the month of August, Good Samaritan University Hospital hosted a forum to look for strategies to keep pedestrians safe.