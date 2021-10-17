-
An estimated $3 billion project led by Equinor Energy to build New York’s first large-scale wind farm has been delayed by more than two years.
Federal officials have started the permit process for what would be New York’s largest offshore wind project. The Sunrise Wind near eastern Long Island…
Electricity generated from wind turbines that are expected to deliver power to the Hamptons will go through the nation’s first offshore electrical…
Some Nantucket residents and a prominent conservative lawyer are suing the federal government over its approval of the offshore wind farm Vineyard Wind.…
The construction and operation of wind turbines offshore will have a “major adverse impact” on the commercial fishing industry. However, the threat of…
A construction hub for offshore wind based in New London’s State Pier won approval from Connecticut’s top environmental body. The Connecticut Department…
A lawyer and solar farm developer with a home on Martha's Vineyard is suing the federal government over its approval of the first commercial-scale…
Connecticut has joined a regional group that has been created to monitor the effects of the emerging offshore wind energy industry on wildlife and the…
A Connecticut-based offshore wind project, Park City Wind, has opened its headquarters in downtown Bridgeport.The project is part of Vineyard Wind — an…
The Biden administration is opening more waters off of Long Island for large-scale wind development.The federal government announced that it is seeking…